Barton Hill liveable neighbourhood plans changed following concerns
- Published
Changes have been made to a liveable neighbourhood pilot, following concerns from residents.
Locals fear that the East Bristol Liveable Neighbourhood plans in Barton Hill will take motorists on longer routes, due to the proposed diversions.
The changes include the removal of some bollards and planters, exemptions for bus gates and improved pedestrian crossings.
No final decisions have been made yet, said Marvin Rees.
Writing in his blog, Mr Rees said: "Delivering liveable neighbourhoods was a manifesto commitment on which I was re-elected, and we're taking the time to get it right with this first pilot project."
Bollards which were originally planned for Great Western Lane have been removed in the updated plans, meaning people in Barton Hill can drive to Feeder Road without a lengthy diversion.
Marsh Lane's proposed bollards have also been replaced by a bus gate, due to concerns about the potential delays to emergency services.
Certain vehicles will be exempt from the new bus gates, including emergency services, bin lorries, professional carers, parents with children attending SEND schools, taxis, bicycles and e-scooters.
Improved pedestrian crossings are planned for the junction of Church Road and Chalks Road, and a ban on right and left turns removed.
Grindell Road will be made into a two-way street, and the one-way system on Netham Road will be removed.
However, a local community group criticised the latest changes to the plans and questioned how much public consultation had taken place.
A spokesperson for the Bristol Somali Community Association said: "This scheme will not improve the air quality of the area. The number of meetings [council] officers had with residents, they only produced their revised version of their previous plans.
"No proper consultations took place, let alone doing any plan to co-design it.
"The team is rushing to implement the scheme without considering all the problems residents are going to face.
"We don't want a trial in which we already know its outcomes."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk