M49 closed near Bristol in both directions after crash

Still image of motorway traffic queuingNational Highways
The closure on the motorway is expected be in place throughout the morning

The M49 near Bristol is closed in both directions after a serious collision.

Avon and Somerset Police said the road is shut from junction 18A of the M5 to junction 22 of the M4.

The police were called to the scene at 05:45 BST after reports of the collision.

Surrounding roads are heavily congested and motorists have been advised to seek an alternative route. National Highways say the road will be closed for the rest of the morning.

Roadside cameras showed heavy delays on the Prince of Wales Bridge.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Avon and Somerset Police

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post 2 by National Highways: South-West

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.