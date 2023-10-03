M49 closed near Bristol in both directions after crash
The M49 near Bristol is closed in both directions after a serious collision.
Avon and Somerset Police said the road is shut from junction 18A of the M5 to junction 22 of the M4.
The police were called to the scene at 05:45 BST after reports of the collision.
Surrounding roads are heavily congested and motorists have been advised to seek an alternative route. National Highways say the road will be closed for the rest of the morning.
Roadside cameras showed heavy delays on the Prince of Wales Bridge.
