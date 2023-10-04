Bristol mental health ward 'requires improvement'
- Published
An NHS mental health trust has been told its secure mental health wards "require improvement", following a Care Quality Commission inspection.
A report found Fromeside in Bristol was reliant on agency staff, with concerns raised about safety and leadership.
The 81-bed medium secure service cares for people who cannot be treated in mainstream mental health services.
Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust said it is addressing the issues highlighted.
The inspection resulted in the trust's previous "good" rating for its forensic inpatient and secure wards being lowered to "requires improvement".
Although only Fromeside, which is based at Blackberry Hill Hospital, was inspected, the new rating covers all of the trust's forensic inpatient and secure services.
The report found the site had a high vacancy rate, with agency workers filling in the gaps on the rota.
Roger James, CQC deputy director of operations in the south, said this "put people at risk of being cared for by staff less familiar with them or the service and leaders must do more to support agency staff in this area to improve people's experiences."
'Not respectful'
The report also said leaders did not do enough to ensure those agency staff members were supporting people on the wards or working to the values of the organisation despite permanent staff telling them it was an issue.
People using the service also told inspectors that some temporary staff weren't always respectful towards them.
Mr James added: "This must be addressed urgently and leaders must listen to staff who have important insight about how things can be improved."
Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust (AWP) told BBC West it had reduced its usage of agency staff in the last few months, and was trying to have people on longer term placements, to improve continuity of care.
Inspectors also found the clinic rooms to be too warm, meaning medication was not necessarily being stored in the optimal conditions.
Staff and leadership knew this to be the case, said the report, but did not always take action.
It was also found that patients did not always have access to regular and meaningful activities.
AWP said it has since reviewed the activities available on the wards.
The report also highlighted some improving areas at Fromeside.
Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership was found to be successfully developing community relationships to support people when they leave the site.
People cared-for under the Mental Health Act were also given clear information about their rights and their Section 17 leave or leave of absence from the hospital was rarely cancelled.
The cleanliness of the wards was also praised.
'Disappointed'
The inspection did not change Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust's overall CQC rating, which remains "requires improvement".
Sarah Jones, director of nursing and quality at AWP, said: "We're disappointed with the overall outcome of this inspection and our focus is on addressing the issues highlighted in the report.
"The report also acknowledges many examples of really good care being provided by our staff who work incredibly hard supporting people with very complex needs."
She added: "We have made good progress since the inspection, and are committed to working with our staff to ensure those improvements continue and are sustained."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk