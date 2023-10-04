Decision over plan to axe 40 Avon firefighters expected
- Published
A decision over whether to cut 40 full-time firefighter roles is expected to be made at a meeting later.
According to the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), Avon Fire Authority will also be recommended to reduce fire engine crews from five to four across the service.
The proposals are a result of a project commissioned by Avon Fire and Rescue Service to save money.
Dave Roberts, FBU South West regional secretary, called the recommendations "dangerous and irresponsible".
Avon Fire Authority is a legal body and oversees the policy and service delivery of Avon Fire and Rescue.
"This is the time for urgent investment in our service, not even more brutal cuts. These dangerous, irresponsible proposals will stretch our service to breaking point.
"The FBU will campaign against any threat to public and firefighter safety, every step of the way," he added.
The fire service covers Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire.Amanda Mills, FBU Avon Brigade secretary said: "Response times in Avon hit a ten-year high this year. Every second counts in a fire. But instead of improving our service, we're now facing plans to cut it to the bone.
"These plans will make it even more difficult for our firefighters to do their jobs."Residents will be left without adequate fire cover, putting lives and homes at risk. Firefighters' safety is on the line, as we'll be put in life-or-death situations without the resources we need. "
"Avon's firefighters will not accept public safety being sacrificed in the name of cost cutting," she added.
