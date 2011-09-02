Vanished mother: Police arrest woman in Peterborough
- Published
A 39-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Peterborough mother.
Police investigating the disappearance of Vitalija Baliutaviciene, 29, on her way to work arrested the woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The woman is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.
A 46-year-old man arrested in Lithuania on Wednesday on suspicion of kidnap and murder remains in custody awaiting extradition.
Detectives investigating the disappearance of the missing woman said they were remaining open minded as to whether Ms Baliutaviciene is still alive.
They have released details of a vehicle they want to track the movements of on 12 August, the day Ms Baliutaviciene went missing.
It is a light green Mercedes Vito van, registration number ANU 666.
The vehicle is registered in Lithuania and features a blue sticker with the letters LT on the number plate.
Det Insp Martin Brunning said: "This is a very distinctive registration and I'm sure people will remember if they saw it.
"I would urge people to think back to that morning three weeks ago.
"Did you see the van? Where was it? Was it being driven or was it parked up? If you have seen a vehicle matching this description, please call police.
"Any information, no matter how small, could help find Vitalija."