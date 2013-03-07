Peterborough town hall graffiti attacker sentenced

Graffiti on Peterborough Town Hall
Samantha Moss had pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the town hall

A woman has been sentenced to a three-year community order after a graffiti attack which left Peterborough Town Hall daubed with the words "corrupt", "liars" and "shambles".

Samantha Moss, 25, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, had pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

She was sentenced at the city's crown court earlier.

A council spokesman said it had "cost the council, and ultimately taxpayers, a great deal to remove the graffiti".

He added: "The Town Hall is a focal point in the city centre and a building of historical interest, and so it is always a shame when someone chooses to ruin its appearance."

The graffiti attack took place in November.

