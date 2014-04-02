Haddenham lorry driver stabbing: Transit van sought
A white Transit van seen near a lay-by where a lorry driver was stabbed is being sought by police.
The man was attacked from behind as he got out of a lorry in Sutton Road, Haddenham, at 07:20 BST on Tuesday. He was treated for slash wounds.
Witnesses described seeing a van with three people inside indicating to go into the lay-by between 07:15 and 07:30 GMT, police said.
Det Sgt Phil Richardson said the three were sought as witnesses, not suspects.
"We are keeping an open mind around this incident which is being treated as isolated," he said.
On Tuesday, police said the attacker had been described as a white man, who was about 6ft and of medium build.
Nothing is believed to have been stolen from the lorry, which was carrying bread.
