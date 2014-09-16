Woman dies in Peterborough crash as car hits tree
- Published
A woman has been killed when the car she was travelling in hit a street light and a tree in Peterborough.
The 29-year-old suffered fatal injuries in the accident in Hartnell Way, Westwood, at about 23:50 BST on Monday.
She was the front seat passenger in the Volkswagen Golf GTi. The driver, a 32-year-old man, and a male passenger, 25, sustained slight injuries.
Cambridgeshire police said the driver had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.