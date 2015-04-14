Cambridge piano gets 500,000 crystal makeover for Doha sheikh
- Published
A Cambridge piano-maker has added some bling to an instrument with half a million crystals for a client in Qatar.
The £420,000 piano took company Goldfinch six months to build and apply the shiny stones by hand for an unnamed "influential sheikh" in Doha.
The Steinway piano was a collaboration with British artist Lauren Baker.
Company director Tomas Norman said the aim was to "blur the lines between timeless tradition and contemporary British art".
The firm has been handcrafting bespoke pianos for more than 40 years.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.