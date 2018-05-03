Image copyright Empire Cinemas Image caption The lobby of the new cinema is expected to look like this

A 10-screen cinema will be at the centre of a £60m refurbishment and an extension of a shopping centre.

Empire Cinemas plans to build its new venue in Queensgate in Peterborough, which was sold to an investment group for £202m in 2013.

Empire, an independent chain, operates 14 cinemas across the UK and the Cambridgeshire venue is one of three new ones the company is planning.

It is not yet known when building will start or the cinema will open.

A spokesman said the venue would offer the city the "biggest screens" and "ultimate sound".

Image copyright Invesco Image caption The planned cinema is part of an expansion of the shopping centre

As well as 10 screens, the cinema will have Imax, double sofa-style seating and individual electric reclining seats, creating a "memorable experience", Empire's chief executive, Justin Ribbons, said.

Queensgate, built in 1982, is now owned by Invesco Real Estate, and is undergoing a 77,000 sq ft extension.