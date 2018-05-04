Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption A number of animals died when the cattle transporter overturned

About 20 cattle died when an animal transporter overturned in a ditch, the fire service has said.

The lorry crashed in Cant's Drove, Murrow, Cambridgeshire, at about 00:25 BST.

Four fire engines, police, vets and the RSPCA were called out to the crash and the driver was taken to hospital for treatment for a minor arm injury.

The fire service said it worked with a local farmer to release 39 animals, but "approximately 20 were deceased".

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption The emergency services, vets and the RSPCA attended the incident

An RSPCA spokesman said: "The farmer was... made aware of the situation and was able to attend.

"Sadly some cattle had died and others were severely injured in the accident. Some cows had to be put to sleep at the scene on veterinary advice to end their suffering."