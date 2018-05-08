Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Police gathered evidence after the two pilots had been taken away from the scene

A paraglider pilot died and another was seriously injured in a mid-air collision.

The motorised paragliders crashed at Northborough, near Peterborough, at about 08:40 BST on Monday, the Peterborough Telegraph reported.

A man in his 50s from Peterborough died at the scene. The second pilot, a man in his 40s from Lincolnshire, sustained serious injuries.

Cambridgeshire Police said UK Paragliding was investigating.

Two air ambulances attended the Rippons Drove crash as well as the East of England Ambulance Service.

The injured pilot was taken to Nottingham Hospital by air ambulance with "potentially life-changing" injuries.