Dog food was spilled across the A14 by a crash involving two lorries and a van which "completely blocked" the road.

Police were called at about 14:10 BST to the three-vehicle crash between junctions 24 and 25 near Godmanchester in Cambridgeshire.

Motorists are being advised the eastbound carriageway is likely to be closed for some time for recovery.

Two people were taken to hospital after the crash, but it is believed none of the injuries are serious.

A third person was treated at the scene.