Image copyright Cambs County Council Image caption Donald Adey will represent Trumpington ward from his new home in Scotland

A councillor will continue representing residents despite moving some 400 miles to another country.

Donald Adey, now living in Cupar, Fife, Scotland, resigned from his party "before he was pushed" after it emerged he was no longer in Cambridgeshire.

Mr Adey, who represents Trumpington ward, stepped down from the Liberal Democrat group on both the city and county council.

But he will continue to represent Trumpington as an independent.

Trumpington is the largest ward in Cambridge with more than 9,000 residents and the Lib Dems said they were about to consider withdrawing the whip from him for moving so far away.

Image copyright Martin Pearman/Geograph Image caption The Liberal Democrats had threatened to withdraw the whip from Mr Adey before he resigned

Lucy Nethsingha, Lib Dem leader on the county council, said Mr Adey had not been able to assure the party that he would be able to attend to residents' casework in his ward, or participate in decision making "in the way that residents would expect".

She said: "He has gone before he was pushed.

"He has moved out of Cambridge, and we have not been able to establish his commitment given he is no longer living in Cambridge."

The changes have meant the current city council make-up of the area includes one Labour councillor (Katie Thornburrow), one Lib Dem (Zoe O'Connell), and Mr Adey, as an independent.

In a statement, both Ms Nethsingha and Tim Bick, Lib Dem leader on Cambridge City Council, said Mr Adey should step down completely from both authorities.

"Most councillors associate themselves with a particular party but, as they are individually elected in their own right, there is no power for any party to require resignation as a councillor.

"We still hope that Councillor Adey thinks again and stands down but, ultimately, that is a matter for him."

Mr Adey has been contacted for comment on the matter.