Image copyright PA Image caption Myles Bradbury was sentenced to 22 years in prison for abusing child patients

A hospital where a doctor abused child patients has paid out a further £56,000 in compensation to victims and their families in the past six months.

Myles Bradbury was jailed for 22 years in 2014 after admitting abusing 18 victims at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge.

The NHS hospital had paid out £611,750 by the start of October 2017.

It said it had since settled three further claims, from two girls and a boy aged 12 to 13.

The information was disclosed by Addenbrooke's in response to a Freedom of Information request by the BBC.

Solicitor Samantha Robson, who has represented a number of Bradbury's victims, said the NHS hospital had been taking a "very understanding approach to claims".

Bradbury, of Herringswell, Suffolk, admitted 25 offences, including sexual assault, voyeurism and possessing more than 16,000 indecent images.

Image caption Addenbrooke's Hospital said it has paid out £667,750 in compensation to Bradbury's patients and their families

The blood cancer specialist used a spy-pen to take pictures of his victims.

It contained 170,425 images of "boys partially clothed... none indecent", Cambridge Crown Court heard at the time of his sentencing.

The images of his victims, some of whom had haemophilia, leukaemia and other serious illnesses, were gathered at Addenbrooke's.

'Extremely prolific'

Ms Robson said her firm, Robsonshaw Ltd, was continuing to receive new claims, and seven families had approached it in the past six months.

She said: "Sadly Dr Myles Bradbury was extremely prolific in his sexual abuse and victims as young as six have been affected.

"His victims should feel confident that if they decide to come forward, it is anticipated the [hospital] trust will deal those cases justly and promptly."

Bradbury was placed on the sex offenders register for life and made subject of a sexual offences prevention order for life.

At the time, Addenbrooke's said it was "sickened" by Bradbury's "abhorrent betrayal and manipulation of his position as a doctor".