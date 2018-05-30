Image copyright Paul Suttling Image caption Parts of the turbine are beginning to fall to the ground, the fire service said

An 89m (292ft) wind turbine has caught fire after storms hit Cambridgeshire overnight.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze at the top of the turbine in Benwick Road, Doddington.

Parts of it have broken off, with debris scattered in the area but there is no danger to the public, the fire service said.

Residents reported thunder and lightning overnight. The cause of the fire is not yet known.