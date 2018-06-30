Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Offender escapes HMP Peterborough by climbing wall

Prison staff were disciplined after a convicted child sex offender made a "Spiderman" escape using gardening gloves and a rope made of face towels.

Gintautas Urbonas scaled a "very high" wall to escape from HMP Peterborough on 26 January before being recaptured two days later in the city.

Staff involved received written warnings after an investigation.

Sodexo, which runs HMP Peterborough, said changes had since been made to the prison to prevent similar escapes.

The disciplinary action was revealed by the Ministry of Justice following a BBC request under the Freedom of Information Act.

Lithuanian national Urbonas was near the start of a 12-year sentence for offences including the attempted rape of a child and child abduction.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Constabulary Image caption Urbonas was arrested in Peterborough two days after escaping from prison

When he was sentenced to extra jail time for his escape, Cambridge Crown Court was told "prison officers assumed he'd just run ahead" from a group coming back from a gym.

"It would appear they [prison officers] were unaware for quite some time he had gone over the roof," said prosecutor Marti Blair.

Urbonas was found two days later standing by a tree at a house in the city after a call to police, which he claimed had come from him.

A Sodexo spokesman said: "We have made changes at the prison based on recommendations from an internal investigation of the incident. Staff disciplinary proceedings have been concluded."

It would not confirm what those changes were or how many staff were disciplined.