All trains have been cancelled between Peterborough and Ely after a lorry hit a bridge.

The accident happened near Manea in Cambridgeshire Fens, Network Rail said.

Train services were suspended shortly before 07:00 BST and are not expected to be running before Saturday.

East Midlands, Greater Anglia and Cross Country trains are all affected and bus replacement services are operating while emergency repairs are made to the bridge.

Greater Anglia said ticket restrictions will be lifted during the disruption and all the train operating companies have "agreed a universal ticket acceptance".

East Midlands Trains said on its website its services on the Liverpool Lime Street/Nottingham/Norwich route were affected and a "specialist team" from Network Rail was expected to make "a full assessment of the bridge with a view to begin repairs at 10:00".