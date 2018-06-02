Cambridgeshire

Cambridge's heritage 'now and then' celebrated in exhibition

  • 2 June 2018

Interactive Market Hill and Great St Mary's Church - then and now

2018

Photo of St Mary's Church in Cambridge taken in 2018

Archive

Archive photo of St Mary's Church in Cambridge

The heritage of Cambridge is being celebrated through images captured by student photographers.

The cohort from Cambridge Regional College (CRC) have contributed to a retrospective photography exhibition called Cambridge: Then & Now.

They sifted through the photo archives at the Museum of Cambridge and selected three historical images of the city centre.

The nine students then photographed the locations in their modern-day setting.

Interactive Sidney Street: Same architecture, new shops

2018

Sidney Street, Cambridge

Archive

Sidney Street, Cambridge

The museum said the "resulting side-by-side shots... provides a fascinating insight into how [the city] has evolved over time".

Sidney Street, in the images above, looks very similar despite the shops changing hands.

Interactive Where did all the cars go?

2018

Bridge Street, Cambridge

Archive

Bridge Street, Cambridge

Bridge Street in the centre of Cambridge seems to have fewer cars and more bicycles in the 2018 shot as the city council attempts to pedestrianise many areas.

Christ's Pieces (below) is still one of Cambridge's favourite green spaces but is used less for strolling and more for hurrying to work or colleges these days.

Interactive Christ's Pieces: Less strolling - more rushing

2018

Christ's Pieces, Cambridge in 2018

Archive

Archive photo of Christ's Pieces, Cambridge

The exhibition is at the Museum of Cambridge for a month from 2 June.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites