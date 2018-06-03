Image copyright Zsofi Zsarnai Image caption Arsene Wenger took the 50-minute tour with family and friends on Saturday

Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was seen taking a river tour in Cambridge - amid speculation about his future.

The 68-year-old - who has been tipped for the vacant Real Madrid manager's job - boarded a punt with friends and family on Saturday.

But the Frenchman gave no clues on his next move during the 50-minute trip, boating firm boss Trevor Monks said.

Indeed, Wenger was paired with a punter who was "not a football fan" so he wouldn't be hassled.

Mr Monks, manager of Let's Go Punting, said he was nervous about raising the subject of football with his well-known customer.

"I'm a Liverpool fan myself," he said.

"If I'd been a Manchester United fan I might have put him on another boat.

The former Gunners boss's primary concern was whether chauffeur James Ashton would lose his balance and fall in the water, Mr Monks said.

"I deliberately gave him James as a chauffeur as he's not a football fan and wouldn't hassle him on the trip," he said.

Image copyright Zsofi Zsarnai Image caption Wenger took the relaxing trip along Cambridge's Backs with family and friends on Saturday

Mr Wenger was joined by daughter Lea, a Cambridge graduate, during the trip from the city's Quayside.

The firm's business administrator, Zsofi Zsarnai, a student at Anglia Ruskin University, said Mr Wenger "never said a word of complaint" despite being inundated with requests for pictures.

"The whole waterside was packed," she said, "but he was shaking hands with everyone, tourists, hen parties and fans.

"He was the loveliest man.

You may also like:

"He was dressed really smartly in a suit. He was amazing with everyone. It was so impressive."

Wenger led Arsenal to three League titles and seven FA Cups in a 22-year career at the Emirates.

He has been linked to the vacant manager spot at Real Madrid after the resignation of Zinedine Zidane on Friday.