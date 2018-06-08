Virgin Trains 'sorry' for Louis Smith ticket check
Virgin Trains has apologised to Olympic gymnast Louis Smith after he claimed staff only checked the tickets of black people in his first class carriage.
Smith, who was the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing champion in 2012, tweeted about the incident on the East Coast train on Thursday evening.
He said only he and one other black passenger were asked to show their tickets.
The company apologised and said it would be investigating the incident.
Smith, who grew up in Peterborough and trained in Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, documented the incident on his Twitter account as it was happening.
It is understood he was travelling on a train from Peterborough to London King's Cross.
He described it as an "interesting and political" journey when he began tweeting shortly after 17:45 BST.
Smith said the member of staff serving refreshments in the first class compartment only asked two people to show their tickets - himself and one other black passenger.
None of the white passengers were asked to prove they had tickets for the carriage, he said.
A fellow black passenger was asked by the staff member to show his ticket, then Smith wrote: "...he then asks if I have a 1st class ticket I said yes. He said can I see it I said yes but don't you believe me."
He said the waiter's actions had been noticed by a passenger who questioned the staff member about "why he's only asked the only two black passengers if they are meant to be in first class and to prove it".
Smith, who won the silver medal on the pommel horse at London 2012, went on to ask his 255,000 Twitter followers whether this was "just a coincidence or not".
He said the passenger who queried the waiter's actions asked a senior member of staff on the train about it, who apologised, but said the waiter was allowed to ask about tickets if people were seated in first class.
Virgin Trains East Coast quickly apologised to the Olympian, offering its "sincerest apologies" and saying the incident would be investigated.
A spokesman for the company told the BBC he was unable to say anything further at the current time.