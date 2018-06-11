Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Detectives believe Sam Mechelewski was killed in a "targeted attack"

Two people arrested on suspicion of murdering a man and later released from custody have been re-arrested.

Sam Mechelewski, 20, from Huntingdon, was found dead in the town's Hinchingbrooke Park on 1 February. He died as a result of a stab wound.

A man from Chatteris who was released under investigation and a man from Brampton who was released with no further action have been re-arrested.

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The two murder suspects, both in their 20s, and the third man arrested, in his late teens, remain in custody in Peterborough.

Image caption Specialist divers from the Metropolitan Police searched for a weapon in a pond near to where the body was found