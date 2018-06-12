Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Sam Mechelewski was found stabbed to death in Huntingdon's Hinchingbrooke Park on 1 February

Two people re-arrested on suspicion of murdering a Huntingdon man have been charged with his murder.

Sam Mechelewski, 20, was found dead with a stab wound in the town's Hinchingbrooke Park on 1 February.

Jordan Shepherd, 23, from Chatteris, and Ashley White, 20, from Brampton, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

A man in his late teens, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released on bail until 10 July.

White has also been charged with possession of cannabis.

Image copyright Geograph/Simon Judd Image caption The body was discovered at Hinchingbrooke Country Park in Huntingdon on 1 February