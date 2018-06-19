Image copyright PA Image caption HMP Littlehey houses more than 1,000 male sex offenders

A convicted sex offender has admitted trapping a female prison officer in his cell and attacking her.

The woman was attacked by Liam McCarthy, 28, at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire on 9 January.

Appearing via video link from HMP Wakefield, where he was moved following the assault, he admitted false imprisonment and actual bodily harm.

At Peterborough Crown Court, he was sentenced to two years and eight months to be added to his current prison term.

The officer, who had only recently completed training, was attacked during a routine cell check at the jail.

She was seriously assaulted after McCarthy barricaded her in his cell, the BBC understands.

It is believed that at some point during the assault she lost consciousness or was knocked out.

Other inmates on the wing raised the alarm but the cell was blocked.

When staff eventually gained access they found the prisoner had taken off some of his clothes.

The officer was treated for bruising by medical staff at Littlehey, which holds about 1,200 male inmates, mainly sex offenders and rapists.

McCarthy was sentenced to an extra 32 months in jail for falsely imprisoning the officer, to be served consecutively to his current jail term.

He was sentenced to 12 months for assaulting the officer, causing her actual bodily harm, which is to be served concurrently to the 32 months.