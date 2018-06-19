Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Sam Mechelewski was described as "very loving" by his mother, Grace Groom

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man found with a stab wound in a Cambridgeshire park.

Sam Mechelewski, 20, was found dead in Huntingdon's Hinchingbrooke Park on 1 February.

Ciara Ratcliffe, 21, of Sycamore Drive in the town, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

She has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. She is due appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 26 June.

Image copyright Geograph/Simon Judd Image caption Mr Mechelewski's body was discovered at Hinchingbrooke Country Park in Huntingdon

Last week, Jordan Shepherd, 23, from Chatteris, and Ashley White, 20, from Brampton, were charged with murdering Mr Mechelewski.

A man in his late teens, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released on bail until 10 July.