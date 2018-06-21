Image copyright Liz Brown Image caption Liz Brown's nurse Debbie (right), has been found after an appeal on social media

A woman has tracked down the nurse who did "silly things" to make her cancer treatment as a teenager "less painful", after an appeal on social media.

Liz Brown spent four months in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, in 1989 with a spinal tumour.

Her nurse, Debbie, "realised I was struggling" and gave her "silly jobs" which helped her cope, Ms Brown said.

On Wednesday night Debbie got in touch and the pair, who were "both in tears", plan to meet up soon.

"She didn't think I'd made it through my cancer," said Ms Brown, recounting their brief conversation on Facebook at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday.

Thirty years ago Debbie had nursed the 14-year-old teen through aggressive osteoblastoma, and realising she found being on a children's ward difficult, would give Ms Brown jobs like delivering post to the adult patients, and "silly things like that to make it less painful than it could be".

More than 2,000 people retweeted Ms Brown's appeal to trace Debbie and thank the nurse for what she had done.

Image copyright Liz Brown Image caption Liz Brown had to learn to walk again after her cancer diagnosis

Ms Brown, who is now 43, has three children and lives in East Riding, said she was "overwhelmed" when Debbie - who now lives in Derbyshire - contacted her.

"She had been inundated by people saying she was on the BBC, and when she saw the appeal, she told me she burst into tears," said Ms Brown.

Skip Twitter post by @thesaltiestcow Holy Batman we did it Twitter 💪💪💕💕 I’ve found her 💕💕 Thank you each and every one of you. I’ve cried so much that it’s got to that ugly snot stage but with joy!! I’ll update #twitterpower https://t.co/7mbwNpIz7Y — The Salty Cow (@thesaltiestcow) June 20, 2018 Report

The pair have only written to each other so far, but "we were both in floods of tears".

She said Debbie had asked about her former patient, but no-one seemed to know, so "she assumed I had not made it and had died", Ms Brown said.

Image copyright Liz Brown Image caption Liz Brown was not expected to live more than five years

Ms Brown said she and Debbie planned to meet up soon.

"I didn't realise how important this was to me until now," she added.

"Debbie inspired me to go on to work with children as a sensory support assistant, and I think everything I have done is down to the way she realised that spirited, rebellious teenager was a real person, no matter what was wrong with her."