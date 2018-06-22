Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Lea Bishop raped and repeatedly assaulted a girl over a number of years

A Cambridgeshire man who raped and repeatedly sexually abused a girl over a number of years has been jailed.

Lea Bishop, 41, of Bisley Crescent, Upper Cambourne, was arrested in July 2016 after the historical allegations were made.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday he admitted one count of rape, and six sexual assault charges.

Bishop was jailed for 13 and a half years and put on the sex offenders register for life.

He admitted five counts of sexual assault of a girl under 13, one count of rape of a girl under 13 and one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration.

Cambridgeshire Police said the victim was 10 years old when the abuse started.

Det Con Peter Church thanked the victim and her family for "continuing to support the investigation which has taken almost two years".

"It has been a very difficult time for them," he said.

Bishop was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.