Image copyright Derek Bamford Image caption Fire crews were called to Elm Tree Court, which is on Huntingdon's ring road

About 50 firefighters tackled a fire overnight which broke out in the top floor of a retirement block.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Elm Tree Court on Cromwell Walk in Huntingdon at 22:25 BST on Friday.

Police officers helped with the evacuation of 32 residents from the 26 flats, none of whom were injured.

The blaze was put out by 03:20 and the fire service said the top floor and roof have been left badly damaged.

Image copyright Google Image caption The flats were completed in 2016

A spokesman for McCarthy & Stone, which built and manages Elm Tree Court, said alternative accommodation had been found for the residents.

He added: "It is too early to say what has caused the fire but we will work closely with the fire service and provide our full support for their investigation."

The fire service said its investigation had begun.