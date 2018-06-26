Image copyright Google Image caption A bus and lorry crashed on the A47 in the Fens

About 15 people have been injured in a crash between a bus and a lorry.

The accident happened at about 07:30 BST on Thorney Road in Guyhirn, Cambridgeshire.

The air ambulance charity Magpas said it was called to a "major incident" on the A47 and was treating about 15 people.

Police described some of the injuries as "serious". Ambulance crews and the fire service are also at the scene of the accident.