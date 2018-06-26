Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Ghulam Abbas assaulted his wife in front of three children

A man who beat his wife with a car jack and assaulted her in front of three children has been jailed for more than eight years.

Ghulam Abbas, 42, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough drove to his estranged wife's home on 11 March and knocked a man unconscious as he was leaving the house at 00:50 GMT.

Abbas then went inside and punched his wife before hitting her with the jack.

He pleaded guilty to assault charges at Peterborough Crown Court.

Police said after attacking his estranged wife, Abbas went back outside and kicked his first victim who was lying on the floor.

By this time, three children aged four, seven and 11 had appeared and he continued to kick and punch his wife in front of them.

The eldest girl was shoved, police said, as she tried to intervene.

Hide in a cupboard

Later the same day, Abbas's car, a silver Nissan Micra, was discovered in Oundle Road with the car jack and blood found inside.

He was arrested on 19 March while trying to hide in a cupboard.

He was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for wounding with intent and a year for actual bodily harm to run consecutively.

He was also given three months for assault by beating to run concurrently.

Det Con James Bennett from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "This was a vicious attack, committed partly in the presence of children, including Abbas's young son.

"We will not tolerate violence like this and I hope the sentence allows the victims to move on with their lives."

A grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon charges are to be kept on file.