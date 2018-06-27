Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The crash happened on the A47 at Guyhirn in the Cambridgeshire Fens

Two men who died when a double-decker bus and a lorry crashed on the A47 in Cambridgeshire have been named by police.

Michael Elcombe, 45, of Cley Road, Swaffham, Norfolk, died when the bus he was driving crashed with the lorry at 07:30 BST on Tuesday in Guyhirn.

Passenger Brian Chapman, 76, of Cherry Road in Kettering, also died at the scene. Police said 17 other people on the bus were injured.

No arrests have been made.

The collision, on a stretch of Thorney Road with a 60mph speed limit, involved a Bretts Transport lorry near the entrance to its depot.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The crash happened outside a transport depot

The front of the First Eastern Counties bus was crushed in the collision.

Mr Chapman was a verger at St Peter and St Paul Church in Kettering.

Paying tribute to him on Facebook, the church rector, David Walsh said it was "sad and shocking news for our church community".

"It's hard to imagine St Peter & St Paul's Church without him."

On Wednesday, Cambridgeshire Police amended the number of injured casualties on the bus to 17.

Six of those people were seriously injured, a spokesman added.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Two dead in bus and lorry crash in Guyhirn

Most of the passengers were from Peterborough and one was from Hunstanton in Norfolk, the force said.

Investigations into the cause of the crash were ongoing and no arrests have been made, the spokesman added.

The force is continuing to appeal for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.

The road was closed for about 10 hours as a result of the crash.