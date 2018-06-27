Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened in a parking area at the block of flats in Cambridge

A woman who died in an accident involving an automatic car park door may have survived if the doors were configured differently, an inquest has heard.

Heidi Chalkley, 40, died of multiple injuries at Ruth Bagnall Court, Cambridge, on 14 August 2016.

She got into difficulty with the automatic shutter doors at the entrance to an underground garage.

Emergency services were called but Ms Chalkley died at the scene.

A pre-inquest review in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, heard excerpts from a report by Paul Arnold, a specialist electrical inspector with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

'Fatal injuries'

One of its conclusions was that if detectors on the shutter door system had been configured to stop it, "it's unlikely Ms Chalkley would have sustained fatal injuries".

An HSE investigation is ongoing and decisions on whether to bring a criminal case or cases have yet to be taken.

Assistant coroner for Cambridgeshire Sean Horstead said the shutter door system was taken away, examined and replaced after the incident.

The pre-inquest review was attended by friends and family of Ms Chalkley, including her mother, father and 19-year-old son.

A full inquest, anticipated to last three to five days, is to be held from a date to be confirmed in early October.

A jury is expected to hear evidence about safety features of the shutter system and which buttons were pressed.