Teams search Crown Lakes near the village of Farcet on Saturday

Police are continuing to search for a man who got into trouble while swimming in a lake.

The man, aged in his 30s, was at Crown Lakes in Cambridgeshire when he was seen by anglers disappearing under the surface at about 15:30 BST on Saturday.

He had been with his girlfriend and another person at the time, according to Det Sup Martin Brunning.

A search was suspended at 23:00 on Saturday and diving teams from Humberside are set to search the lake.

Two helicopters helped in the search on Saturday for the man, who has not been named.

Crown Lakes, near the village of Farcet, is on a former brick pit and according to police is 50ft (15m) at its deepest point.