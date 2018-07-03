Image copyright West family Image caption Chris West suffered 12 stab wounds in the attack in Cambourne last October

Friends of a man who suffered a life-threatening stab wound thought it was "fake, Halloween blood" when he pulled up his shirt, a court heard.

Daniel Berryman initially believed he had been punched during the attack in a Cambourne pub on 27 October.

Minutes later his friend Chris West was stabbed 12 times by the same man outside the pub and died of his injuries, a jury was told.

Kai Nazir, 20, from St Neots, denies murder and attempted murder.

Mr West, from Cambourne, arrived at the Monkfield Arms with his wife Rebecca at about 19:30 BST and spent much of the evening with friends near a pool table, the jury heard.

A Halloween disco was under way and there had been "no sign of trouble", Cambridge Crown Court heard.

Image caption Police had been called to reports of violence outside the Monkfield Arms in Cambourne

Prosecuting, Angela Rafferty QC said Mr Nazir had made advances "in an intense way" to a number of women in the bar and had been rebuffed.

He "was not having a successful evening and was becoming increasingly agitated," she said.

The court was told after a game of pool, Mr Nazir "out of nowhere swung his arm, connecting with Mr Berryman's chest".

He did not realise he had been stabbed until he "felt something warm trickling down", and lifted his shirt to show his friends, the jury was told.

She said a "stab wound could be clearly seen", but his friends thought it was "fake, Halloween party blood", before Mr Berryman appeared "white with shock, getting paler".

'Mental illness'

Ms Rafferty said Mr West then confronted Mr Nazir, and "grabbed him by the throat and pinned him to the pool table".

She said witnesses described seeing the two men in "a grapple" outside the pub, with Mr Nazir appearing to punch Mr West repeatedly "in a thumping motion".

Mr West sustained 12 separate stab wounds to his chest, back and buttocks, Ms Rafferty said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 01:20 BST.

Image caption Cambridge Crown Court heard Mr West confronted Mr Nazir after his friend had been attacked

Mr Berryman underwent emergency heart surgery and a blood transfusion and suffered a collapsed lung in the attack.

Kai Nazir denies murder, attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, and possessing a knife.

The court was told that after his arrest on 28 October, he told police: "This sounds bad. I hope I can pin this on my mental illness."

The trial continues.