Image copyright Dave Hitchborne/Geograph Image caption The Gangmasters & Labour Abuse Authority carried out the raids across Wisbech

Thirteen Lithuanian nationals have been found during a series of raids by the Gangmasters & Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA).

Police and officers from the GLAA executed warrants at houses in Wisbech in the Cambridgeshire Fens earlier.

A 30-year-old Lithuanian man has been arrested on suspicion of being an unlicensed gangmaster.

Those found at the properties are being supported by the British Red Cross, a GLAA spokesman said.

Its officers were supported by Cambridgeshire Police, Fenland District Council, the Department for Work and Pensions, the British Red Cross and the Salvation Army during the operation.

The arrested man was being questioned.