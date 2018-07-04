Image copyright West family Image caption Chris West was stabbed 12 times in the attack in Cambourne last October

A man was killed after becoming "angry" with a fellow pubgoer he believed had stabbed his friend, a court has heard.

Chris West, 30, was killed after trying to "get the knife off" his friend's attacker outside a Cambridgeshire pub in October, the jury heard.

Cambridge Crown Court was told Daniel Berryman had earlier been stabbed as he took a pool shot and Mr West confronted the man he thought attacked him.

Richard Cousins, who had been in the Monkfield Arms, in Cambourne, on the night of the attack, told the court that after Mr Berryman, 26, had been stabbed in the Monkfied Arms, Cambourne, an "angry" Mr West grabbed Mr Nazir by the throat, pinned him to the table and told him "you're the one stabbing my friend".

Mr Nazir "darted out" of the pub, said Mr Cousins, who told the court he and Mr West then agreed to "sort him out and get the knife off him".

Image caption Police had been called to reports of violence outside the Monkfield Arms in Cambourne

Mr Cousins told the court Mr West confronted Mr Nazir outside and the pair started to have what the witness believed to be a "fist fight".

Mr Nazir was "swinging all over" Mr West's body, said Mr Cousins, who added he "didn't realise Chris was in danger" until he fell to the floor face first.

The court had previously heard Mr West, from Cambourne, was stabbed 12 times - in his chest, back and buttocks - and died at the scene at 01:20 BST on 27 October.

Image caption Kai Nazir denies murder, attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife

Earlier in the evening, Mr Berryman had been playing pool with Gregory Baillie, who told the court his friend had been "deliberately" bumped into while playing pool by a man in a hat.

Mr Baillie said: "Dan went down to take his shot the guy in the hat returned with swinging motion over his shoulder and hit [Mr Berryman] in the chest".

Mr Berryman underwent emergency heart surgery and a blood transfusion and suffered a collapsed lung in the attack.

Mr Nazir denies murder, attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, and possessing a knife.

The trial continues.