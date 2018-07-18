Sam Mechelewski death: Men deny murder in country park stabbing
- 18 July 2018
Two men have denied murdering a 20-year-old who was found dead in a country park in Cambridgeshire.
Sam Mechelewski was found dead in Huntingdon's Hinchingbrooke Country Park on 1 February.
Jordan Shepherd, 23, from Chatteris, and Ashley White, 20, from Brampton, both pleaded not guilty to murder at Cambridge Crown Court earlier.
Ciara Ratcliffe, 21, of Sycamore Drive, Huntingdon, denied perverting the course of justice.
A trial has been provisionally set for December.