Planning permission for the main park has lapsed - but the district council said it is ready to work with the trust on any future application

A £25m water sports complex is unlikely to go ahead after the trust behind it withdrew its planning application.

Cambridge Sport Lakes Trust secured planning permission for a park between Milton and Waterbeach in 2013. In March it sought permission for buildings.

It was advised to update its 2005 environmental impact assessment and has decided not to do so, according to South Cambridgeshire District Council.

The BBC has approached the trust for a comment.

Cambridge Sport Lakes Trust was given five years to address a number of environmental concerns when outline planning permission was granted in 2013.

In March, it put in a second planning application which included a boathouse, sports centre and accommodation on the 220-acre (90 hectares) site.

The complex had been touted as a competition venue to rival Eton Dorney, where the London 2012 Olympic rowing and canoeing was staged

The scheme to the north of Cambridge included competition venues for rowing, triathlon, BMX, cycling, canoeing, long-distance swimming, equestrianism and fishing.

South Cambridgeshire District Council's cabinet member for planning, Tumi Hawkins, said: "It was vital we asked for an up-to-date environmental impact assessment, as it would cover the impacts this development would be likely to have locally, such as on local roads, wintering birds and drainage.

"We sought independent, specialist legal advice and were told that we simply could not have approved this application without this updated information."

The council was told the trust did not wish to update the document and confirmed the application had been formally withdrawn.

As a result, the 2013 planning permission has also lapsed.