Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Fiona Onasanya was elected as the MP for Peterborough in 2017

An MP has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 12 July charged with the single offence.

The 34-year-old, who won the seat for Labour in the 2017 general election, is due to appear at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on 13 August.

It is not known when the alleged offence took place. The BBC has contacted the office of Ms Onasanya, who previously worked as a solicitor.