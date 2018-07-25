Cambridgeshire

Man dies in suspected stabbing attack in Cambridge

  • 25 July 2018
Ditton Walk, Cambridge Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found in Ditton Walk, Cambridge

A man has died in a suspected stabbing attack after being found with serious injuries.

Police were called to Stourbridge Common in Cambridge at about 16:15 BST. They found the man nearby in Ditton Walk.

Cambridgeshire Police said the man in his late 40s was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call Cambridgeshire Police.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were originally called to reports of a stabbing in Stourbridge Common

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites