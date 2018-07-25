Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in Ditton Walk, Cambridge

A man has died in a suspected stabbing attack after being found with serious injuries.

Police were called to Stourbridge Common in Cambridge at about 16:15 BST. They found the man nearby in Ditton Walk.

Cambridgeshire Police said the man in his late 40s was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call Cambridgeshire Police.