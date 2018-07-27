Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Fiona Onasanya was elected as the MP for Peterborough in 2017

A Labour MP has said she "will be robustly defending" herself against allegations she lied about who was behind the wheel of a speeding car.

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya was charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 12 July.

Her brother Festus Onasanya, 33, faces three counts of the same offence.

The 34-year-old tweeted she "strongly refutes any suggestions that I have broken the law".

They are due to appear at the Old Bailey on 13 August.

Ms Onasanya, who won her seat in 2017 with a majority of 607 votes, tweeted: "I will be robustly defending all these allegations, and strongly refute any suggestions that I have broken the law.

"As these proceedings are now ongoing, I will be making no further comment on the matter".

On Thursday she tweeted her thanks to those who had sent her "messages of support, love and prayers on my behalf".

Mr Onasanya, of Cambridge, is jointly charged with his sister on the two counts she faces relating to incidents on 24 July 2017 and 23 August 2017.

The charges allege they intended to pervert the course of justice by driving a vehicle in excess of the speed limit, falsely informing the investigating authorities that a third party had been the driver and enabling them, as a consequence, to avoid such prosecution and punishment.

Party discipline

During the July incident, Ms Onasanya is alleged to have been driving - and during the August incident, her brother is alleged to have been driving.

The single count that Mr Onasanya faces relates to an incident on 17 June 2017.

A Labour Party spokesman said: "It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing case."

Ms Onasanya, who was a solicitor before her election, is a Labour whip, meaning she is responsible for party discipline.