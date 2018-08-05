Image caption Rosanne Cash performed at the 54th Cambridge Folk Festival on Friday

Thousands of people have turned out for one of the country's leading folk festivals, with artists including Patti Smith and Rosanne Cash.

About 14,000 people have made the four-day Cambridge Folk Festival, held at Cherry Hinton Hall, a sell-out.

Four-time Grammy Award winner Rosanne Cash, daughter of Johnny, First Aid Kit and Eliza Carthy have all featured.

Operations director Neil Jones said the festival's ethos has "remained the same" since it began in 1965.

Image caption Patti Smith played the main stage on Saturday night

Political songwriter Grace Petrie, who played on Thursday, said the festival represented the "benchmark of British folk music" and was "the one I've been shooting for, for many years".

Image caption Singer-songwriter Grace Petrie played at the festival for the first time following slots at Glastonbury and Latitude

Image caption The four-day festival was busy by midday on Friday

Taking to Twitter after her set, she said: "I'll remember that for a long time."

Image caption East Anglian band Morganway played an Americana-based set

Bands from the eastern region including Morganway and the Georgia Shackleton Trio have also been playing at the festival.

The trio's Nick Zuppardi said their Saturday slot was a "big opportunity for a band like us" and were "privileged to be asked to do it".

Image caption The National Youth Folk Ensemble appeared on the main stage on Friday

Mr Jones, the festival's operations director, said: "It's been another sell-out year, with 14,000 going to the festival.

"While it has seen a lot of changes over the years, the heart remains the same - walking around the festival you see bands that become my new favourite band."

You can hear live coverage of the closing acts from the festival on Sue Marchant's Big Night In from 19:00 BST on Sunday on BBC local radio stations across the east or listen again via the BBC iPlayer.