Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Peter "Blue" Anderson died in hospital from stab wounds

A man arrested over a "brutal" stabbing in Cambridge has been released under investigation.

Peter Mark Anderson, 46, of Heath House in the city, was found near Stourbridge Common on Wednesday. He died in hospital.

A man, 36, arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder has been released pending further investigations.

Det Ch Insp Mike Branston said police were continuing to appeal for witnesses.