Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Peter "Blue" Anderson died in hospital after being stabbed

Detectives investigating the "brutal" murder of a man stabbed to death are appealing for a group of teenagers who first raised the alarm to come forward.

Peter Mark Anderson 46, of Heath House in Cambridge, was found near Stourbridge Common in the city on 25 July. He died later in hospital.

One week after his death, police are hoping to find the teens who attempted to save his life by alerting others.

Two people have been detained so far but no charges have been brought.

Det Ch Insp Mike Branston, leading the investigation for Cambridgeshire Police, said officers would be on the common later distributing leaflets and looking for witnesses who may have been there at the time of the incident - about 16:15 BST - one week ago.

As well as the group of teenagers, he said officers were keen to talk to a young man who was seen cycling past at the time of the attack.

"Officers believe people with potentially crucial information have still not come forward," the detective added.