Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Peter "Blue" Anderson died in hospital after being stabbed

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man who died after being stabbed on a Cambridge common.

Peter Anderson, 46, of Heath House in Cambridge, was found near Stourbridge Common in the city on 25 July. He died later in hospital.

The boy, from London, has been charged with his murder and will appear before magistrates in the city later.

He is also charged with possession of class A and class B drugs and possession with intent to supply drugs.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, will appear in court together with Alan Wakefield, 33, of Swaffham Road, Lode, near Cambridge.

He has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.