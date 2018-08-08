Image caption The attack happened in the early hours of Monday morning in the grounds of Ely Cathedral

A man has been charged with raping a woman in the grounds of Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire.

The assault happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

Kevin Forkan, 44, from Kiltimagh, County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland has been charged with rape and is expected to appear before magistrates in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Cambridgeshire Police officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact them.