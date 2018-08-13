Image copyright LNER Image caption The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said the worker was three seconds away from being hit by the train

A railway worker narrowly avoided being hit by a train travelling at 102mph (164km/h), the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has said.

The man, who was acting as a lookout for another track worker near Peterborough, jumped out of the way three seconds before the train passed.

An initial report said the train driver saw the man and sounded his horn and applied the brakes.

A full investigation into the incident will be published at a later date.

The RAIB said the incident took place just south of Peterborough station at about 10:50 BST on 20 July.

It said another worker was supposed to be acting as a lookout further along the track, but he believed he had been stood down so he was not there.

Another distant lookout worker did not provide warning as he was looking for trains from the opposite direction, the report said.

The RAIB said investigators will consider the actions of those involved.