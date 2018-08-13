Image copyright PA Image caption Fiona Onasanya arrived at the Old Bailey on Monday and denied lying about speeding

A Labour MP has denied perverting the course of justice by allegedly lying about who was driving a speeding vehicle.

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya, 34, appeared at the Old Bailey earlier charged with the offence.

She pleaded not guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice. Her brother Festus Onasanya, 33, denied three counts of the same offence.

They are both due to face trial at the same court on 12 November.

Ms Onasanya and her brother, who are jointly charged with one count, were released on unconditional bail.

The charge the siblings face relates to an allegation that they falsely claimed the driver of a vehicle caught speeding on the 24 July last year was a man named Aleks Antipow.

It is claimed that by naming him they enabled themselves to avoid prosecution.

Mr Onasanya, from Chesterton, Cambridge, faces two further charges relating to allegations he blamed someone else for two separate speeding incidents on 17 June and 23 August last year.

Former solicitor and Labour whip Ms Onasanya won her seat in Peterborough in 2017 with a majority of just 607 votes, ousting Tory Stewart Jackson.