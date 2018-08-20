Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Patrick Hamilton stole more than £75,000 of jewellery and hit the shop owner with a hammer

A hammer-wielding jewel thief who hit a shop owner on the head with the weapon before making off on a bicycle has been jailed for 10 years.

Patrick Hamilton, 43, burst in to the store in Cambridge on 16 March, smashing a counter before stuffing £75,000 of rings down his top.

The female shop owner was hit around the head with the hammer as she tried to stop Hamilton.

He was found guilty of robbery and assault and jailed on Friday.

Hamilton, of Chesterton Road, Cambridge, pushed his way into the store on Magdalene Street as it was being unlocked.

After smashing a display counter, he grabbed the jewellery and turned his hammer on the woman, before making his getaway on a bicycle.

The shop owner was not seriously injured in the attack, Cambridgeshire Police said, but another shop worker and bystander received minor injuries as they tried to intervene.

Hamilton was arrested at his home on 19 March, where officers found a quantity of cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

He admitted possessing class A and B drugs but denied robbery and assault.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday he was found guilty after a trial of one count of robbery and two counts of assault by beating.

He was jailed for 10 years for the robbery and four months for each assault, to run concurrently.

He was sentenced to a total of 15 months for three drug-related charges, also to run concurrently.

Det Con Karen Lunn, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Hamilton was clearly ready to use any force necessary to commit this robbery and the sentence reflects the severity of the crime."