Diane Stewart: Man arrested over murderer's wife death

  • 22 August 2018
Image caption Diane Stewart died at her home in the village of Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire, in 2010

Police investigating the death of the wife of a convicted killer have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Diane Stewart, 47, died at her home in Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire, on 25 June 2010.

Police arrested a 57-year-old man from Bedford on Tuesday and he has since been released under investigation.

Mrs Stewart's husband, Ian Stewart, was convicted of murdering a children's author who had been drugged and suffocated last year.

