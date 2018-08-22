Diane Stewart: Man arrested over murderer's wife death
Police investigating the death of the wife of a convicted killer have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.
Diane Stewart, 47, died at her home in Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire, on 25 June 2010.
Police arrested a 57-year-old man from Bedford on Tuesday and he has since been released under investigation.
Mrs Stewart's husband, Ian Stewart, was convicted of murdering a children's author who had been drugged and suffocated last year.